Railway Operators in Final Phase of Preparations for Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Railway operators in the Tokyo area are in the final stages of preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics in the Japanese capital this summer.

East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, is scheduled to open a new station on its Yamanote Line for the first time in 49 years in March. Takanawa Gateway Station, located close to a fan park for the Olympics, is expected to be used by many passengers during the quadrennial sports event.

JR East touts Takanawa Gateway as a "future station" that showcases cutting-edge Japanese technologies such as an autonomous security robot and a convenience store without shop assistants.

By the end of this month, all train cars for the Yamanote Line will have space available for wheelchair users.

After the planned completion of repair work in March, a new platform is set to become available at JR East's Sendagaya Station, located near the new National Stadium, the main venue for the Olympics and Paralympics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]