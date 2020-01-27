Japan to Designate New Pneumonia as Specified Disease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday it will designate pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus that is spreading mainly in China as a specified infectious disease.

The government plans to make the move at a cabinet meeting Tuesday. The designation under the infectious disease law will allow authorities to conduct compulsory hospitalization of infected patients and stop them from attending work.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unveiled the policy at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"The government will make utmost efforts to prevent the spread of the infections in Japan," Abe said.

The designation of a specified infectious disease is made when the disease is not included in the list of major infectious diseases in the law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]