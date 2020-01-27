GMO Employees to Work from Home amid Coronavirus Concern

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--GMO Internet Inc. <9449> said Monday it has told about 4,000 employees, about 90 pct of its workforce in Japan, to work from home amid concerns over a new coronavirus.

The measure will last for about two weeks starting Monday, the Japanese internet service provider said.

Subject to the measure are employees working in offices in Tokyo's Shibuya district, the western city of Osaka and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka.

The company said it has told its workers in Beijing, Shanghai and other places in China, including those on business trips, to return to Japan.

The moves are to "secure employees' safety and continue providing stable services," a GMO Internet official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]