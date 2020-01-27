Tokyo Games Depriving Locals of Opportunities for Sports, Biz Events

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Renovation work to turn facilities in the Tokyo metropolitan area into venues for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics has been making it difficult for people and companies to find places for sporting and business events.

Renovation work began in November 2017 at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo's Koto Ward, where Olympic tennis and Paralympic wheelchair tennis events will be held, in 40 of the 49 tennis courts. The rest were also closed by October 2018.

Some of the courts reopened last autumn, although only temporarily. All the courts have been reclosed since late last year.

To make sporting facilities available for citizens, the Tokyo metropolitan government launched in 2018 a program for universities and companies to make publicly available their gymnasia, baseball fields, tennis courts and other facilities.

The program was used around 50 times in the year from April 2018, but the figure shot up the following year, to some 330 in April-November.

