Japan Firms to Bring Home Workers from Coronavirus-Hit Wuhan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Many Japanese companies have decided to call back expatriate workers from the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a pneumonia outbreak, as the Japanese government plans to charter evacuation flights.

Companies will bring home Japanese workers and their families from the inland China city, currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus believed to be behind the disease.

Honda Motor Co. <7267> will evacuate some 30 people on Japanese government-chartered planes. The automaker's plant in Wuhan is closed until next Sunday for the Lunar New Year holiday. "We will make decisions on operations from Feb. 3 while monitoring the situation," a company representative said.

Nissan Motor Co. <7201> will also bring home employees and their families.

Major chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd. <8035> will bring back some 30 people to Japan, while Nippon Steel Corp. <5401> and tire maker Bridgestone Corp. <5108> will evacuate four employee and one worker, respectively.

