Osaka Univ. Transplants iPS Cell-Based Heart Cells in World's 1st Clinical Trial

Osaka, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--An Osaka University team said Monday it has carried out the world's first transplant of cardiac muscle cells created from iPS cells in a physician-initiated clinical trial.

In the clinical project to verify the safety and efficacy of the therapy using induced pluripotent stem cells, Yoshiki Sawa, professor at the university's cardiovascular surgery unit, and colleagues aim to transplant heart muscle cell sheets into a total of 10 patients suffering from serious heart malfunction caused by ischemic cardiomyopathy over the course of three years.

As part of its first step in the project, the team conducted an operation on a patient this month, which ended successfully. The patient has since moved to the general ward at a hospital.

The cells on the degradable sheets attached to the surface of the patients' hearts are expected to grow to secrete a protein that can regenerate blood vessels and improve cardiac function. The iPS cells have already been derived from healthy donors' blood cells and stored.

Each sheet is around 4-5 centimeters wide and 0.1 millimeter thick.

