Toyota Union to Seek 10,100-Yen Wage Hike

Nagoya, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--The labor union at Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> presented to its member employees on Monday a plan to seek a monthly wage hike of 10,100 yen on average, including increases in the pay scale and regular rises in wages, in this year's "shunto" labor-management talks.

The Toyota Motor Workers Union attaches importance to the size of overall wage growth, instead of sticking solely to pay scale hikes.

In the 2019 shunto, the union demanded an average pay hike of 12,000 yen per month, and the labor and management sides clinched an agreement at 10,700 yen.

This year, the union at the leading Japanese automaker plans to seek annual bonuses equivalent to 6.5 months' salary. Last year, it sought 6.7 months and secured the full amount in shunto negotiations.

The Toyota union will formalize its monthly pay and bonus requests for the upcoming shunto negotiations on Feb. 7 and submit the demands to the management side on Feb. 12. It will scale down this year's requests for both monthly pay and bonuses in light of issues related to earnings and employment at the company.

