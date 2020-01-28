Japanese Reporter Briefly Detained by Russia
Moscow, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese reporter was briefly detained by Russian authorities last month for allegedly attempting to obtain a military secret, Russian media reported on Monday.
A person related to Russia's Foreign Ministry said that a Japanese who tried to get classified materials on Russia's military capabilities in the Far East was detained in Vladivostok, a city in the region, on Dec. 25, 2019.
The journalist left Russia the following day after being given 72 hours to depart from the country, according to the person.
