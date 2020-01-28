Japan Decides to Designate New Pneumonia as Specified Disease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Tuesday to designate pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus raging in China as a specified infectious disease, aiming to put the designation into effect in early February.

The government adopted at a cabinet meeting an ordinance for the designation under the infectious disease law, which will allow authorities to conduct compulsory hospitalizations of infected patients and stop them from attending work.

Under the ordinance, the disease will also be designated as a quarantinable infectious disease under the quarantine law.

This designation will allow authorities to order visitors to Japan to take screenings if infections are suspected. Those who refuse can be punished.

It is the first time for the government to add a disease to the list of specified diseases since 2014, when Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, joined the list.

