Tokyo Games "Host Towns" Waiting for Russian Individual Participants

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese "host towns" for 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic athletes are pinning their hopes on individual participation of athletes from Russia, which has been barred from major international sports events due to doping.

Host towns are local governments that accept athletes visiting Japan for training and promote their interactions with residents.

Those scheduled to receive Russian athletes have been depressed about the country's disqualification from the quadrennial games. But they still hope that the athletes will participate as individuals.

Global Arena, a sports facility in Munakata, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is a pre-Olympic training site for Russia's seven-member female rugby team.

Team members have interacted with local people, visiting a school and participating in special events, such as those to try playing "wadaiko" Japanese drums and wearing kimono.

