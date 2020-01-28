Auto Tariffs to Be Key Topic of Japan-Britain Trade Talks

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Auto tariffs are likely to come up as a top agenda item in Japan-Britain trade talks expected to start as early as this spring following Britain's exit from the European Union.

Tokyo and London are hoping to put their envisaged trade deal into force in January 2021 after an agreement, signing and approval by parliament by the end of this year.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe "has been clear that he would like to do a deal" with Britain, an official of the British prime minister's office told media organizations, including Jiji Press, early this month. "The feeling is shared," the official added.

After its withdrawal from the EU, Britain will enter a transition period through the end of this year to alleviate the impact of Brexit on its economy and society.

The economic partnership agreement between Japan and the EU, which came into effect in February last year, will be maintained for a while. But Japan and Britain need to have a new trade deal after the transition period is over.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]