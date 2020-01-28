Spring Wage Talks Start in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese business and labor leaders met in Tokyo Tuesday, kicking off annual "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

Labor leader Rikio Kozu called for higher pay, while business leader Hiroaki Nakanishi sought to focus on improving the workplace environment enough to motivate employees to work.

"The Japanese economy wouldn't be revitalized unless employees and companies join forces," said Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren.

In response, Kozu, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, said, "Wage increases have yet to spread to the entire society."

Wages at large companies grew over 2 pct for the sixth straight year in 2019, according to Keidanren. The management and labor sides are in agreement on the importance of continuing wage increases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]