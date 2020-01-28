Japanese in Wuhan to Return Home Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese nationals in Wuhan are set to return home Wednesday morning aboard a commercial flight sent by the Japanese government in response to the spread of a deadly coronavirus in China.

The government will dispatch the chartered plane Tuesday night to evacuate them from the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters.

Some 200 people are expected to board the plane.

The government is accelerating efforts to send further flights in order to bring back home all Japanese willing to return from Wuhan as the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths are surging in China. The use of a government plane is also being considered.

The chartered flight is expected to arrive at Wuhan late at night, leave the city in the small hours of Wednesday and return to Tokyo International Airport at Haneda later in the morning.

