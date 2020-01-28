Toyota Bans Business Trips to China's Hubei

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> has banned employees from going on business trips to China's Hubei Province, due to an outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus, company officials said Tuesday.

Previously, the Japanese automaker had told its employees to refrain from making nonessential business trips to the provincial capital, Wuhan, where the outbreak is believed to have started.

Currently, no Toyota workers are on business trips in Hubei, the officials said

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]