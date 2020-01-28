Snowboarder Kokubo Guilty for Smuggling Cannabis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced Japanese Olympian snowboarder Kazuhiro Kokubo to three years in prison, suspended for four years, for smuggling cannabis from the United States.

"It is obvious that Kokubo had a deep relationship with cannabis," Judge Chikako Murata said.

The court concluded that Kokubo, 31, obtained the cannabis and sent it off to a male subordinate's house in Japan from the United States. A suspended prison sentence has been finalized for the subordinate.

Kokubo smuggled "a large amount of cannabis that contained concentrated components with pharmacological effects," the judge said. "The possibility of the accused using cannabis again cannot be denied after he used the drug for over 10 years," the judge said.

Still, his sentence was suspended as he is getting support for rehabilitation from his family. Kokubo admitted the allegations against him, saying at the court, "I had been smoking cannabis overseas since I was 14."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]