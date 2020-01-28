Japan Regulations on IT Giants to Omit Rule Violation Examples

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--A draft bill to strengthen regulations on information technology giants in Japan will not include specific examples of rule violations, it was learned Tuesday.

Malicious cases, such as IT companies' abuse of their advantageous positions over their clients, will be dealt with under the antimonopoly law instead.

The decision, by a Japanese government panel on digital market competition, reflects concerns that defining certain actions as violations may hinder the development of innovative services.

On the other hand, the bill would require IT giants to disclose the terms of contracts with their clients and report their management situation to the government on an annual basis.

The bill is aimed at preventing IT companies that have many customers and a large amount of data from using their advantageous positions to engage in unfair treatment of users and small corporate clients.

