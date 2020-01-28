Honda Launches Used Car Subscription Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> said Tuesday it has started a service allowing customers to rent a used car on a monthly basis.

Fees for renting an N-Box minivehicle, including automobile tax and insurance premiums, for example, start from 29,800 yen a month.

Honda aims to meet the needs of people who cannot keep a car for a long period of time but hope to use it for a certain period, including those who need to go to hospital, pregnant women and corporate employees working away from home.

The service, dubbed Honda Monthly Owner, allows users to rent a car for between one and 11 months. Beginning with a Honda used car shop in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, the major Japanese automaker plans to expand the areas for the service in stages and eventually make it available across the country.

Five models--the N-Box and the Fit Hybrid subcompact, the Freed Hybrid minivan, the Vezel Hybrid SUV and the wheelchair-accessible version of the N-Box--are initially available for the service.

