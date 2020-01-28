Japan Confirms 1st Coronavirus Infection without Visit to Wuhan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--A person in Japan has been confirmed infected with a new coronavirus despite not having visited the Chinese city of Wuhan at the center of the pneumonia outbreak, Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday.

The infection marks the first time for the new virus to be confirmed in Japan from someone who did not travel to Wuhan, Hubei Province.

