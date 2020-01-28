Japan Lower House OKs FY 2019 Extra Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a fiscal 2019 supplementary budget featuring measures to make the country resilient to natural disasters following a string of recent calamities such as powerful typhoons.

A total of 4.47 trillion yen has been earmarked under the extra budget, which also includes steps to shore up the economy, such as those to support small firms and micro-enterprises.

The budget was approved by a majority vote with support mainly from the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling coalition at a plenary meeting of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, and was sent to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

It is expected to be enacted on Thursday. The ruling camp hopes to kick off deliberations on the draft budget for fiscal 2020, which starts in April, next Monday.

The Budget Committee of the Upper House is set to hold general debates on Wednesday and Thursday with participation by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and all of his cabinet ministers. On Thursday, the fiscal 2019 extra budget will be put to a vote at the Upper House after a final question-and-answer session.

