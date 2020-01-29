Mitsui Fudosan to Launch New Hotel Chain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan Co. <8801> said Tuesday it will launch three hotels under a new brand in Tokyo and Kyoto, western Japan, by the end of the year.

The "sequence" brand hotels will have a check-out time of 2 p.m., later than at ordinary domestic hotels, so that guests can find it easier to spend the previous night for tourism.

Information and communications technologies, such as a face recognition system for check-ins and check-outs, and cashless payment services, will be introduced. Automating some procedures with the use of the ICT technologies will help hotel staff offer higher-quality customer services, according to the firm.

The first of the new brand hotels will open on June 11 inside the recently renovated Miyashita Park in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, the second hotel on July 22 in Kyoto's Shimogyo Ward and the third hotel this autumn near Suidobashi Station in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward.

The average charge of a room in the Shibuya hotel will be around 30,000 yen per night. Mitsui Fudosan expects around 60 pct to 70 pct of guests at the hotel will be visitors from abroad.

