Japan 2019 Box-Office Revenue Hits Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Box-office revenue in Japan in 2019 surged 17.4 pct from the previous year to 261,180 million yen, the highest level since comparable data became available in 2000, the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan said Tuesday.

"Tenki no Ko" (Weathering With You), directed by Makoto Shinkai, became the overall top earner, with 14,060 million yen, followed by "Meitantei Conan: Konjo no Fist" (Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire), with 9,370 million yen.

"Frozen II" beat other foreign films by earning 12,790 million yen.

As shown by the strong performance of the three movies, popularity of animated films continued last year, with many becoming blockbusters earning over 5,000 million yen each.

Movie theater attendance soared 15.2 pct to 194,910,000 viewers, the level unseen since 1971.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]