Chartered Plane Arrives in Wuhan to Bring Japanese Home

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--An All Nippon Airways plane chartered by the Japanese government arrived at an airport in Wuhan late Tuesday night local time on a mission to bring home Japanese nationals from the city in China's Hubei Province following the outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new type of deadly coronavirus in the country.

The airplane operated by the major Japanese carrier will ferry some 200 people, who will be the first group of Japanese to be evacuated from the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak using government-chartered aircraft.

The ANA plane will depart from the Wuhan airport in several hours and arrive back at Haneda on Wednesday morning. Returning in the first group will be mainly people with high risks of infection, including those living near the outbreak epicenter.

For the first round of the airlifting operations, the plane left Haneda for Wuhan on Tuesday night, also carrying relief goods, such as face masks and protective suits, for supply to the Chinese side.

As of Tuesday, some 650 Japanese nationals in Hubei said they wish to return to Japan, according to the government.

