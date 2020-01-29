1st Group of Japanese Returns Home from Virus-Hit Wuhan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--A government-chartered plane arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda from Wuhan on Wednesday morning, bringing back 206 Japanese nationals from the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak in China.

They are the first group to arrive in Japan among the Japanese nationals in Wuhan waiting to return home aboard government-chartered flights.

The group will be transferred by bus to medical institutions for checks. They will not use airport terminal facilities, in order to avoid contact with flight passengers there.

This is the first time for the Japanese government to help its nationals return home in response to an infectious disease outbreak, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The chartered All Nippon Airways plane arrived at an airport in Wuhan in the small hours of Wednesday Japan time, carrying 15,000 face masks, 50,000 gloves, 8,000 protective glasses and other emergency relief supplies for China.

