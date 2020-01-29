Tokyo's New Harajuku Station Building Shown to Press

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, showed the press the Yamanote Line's new Harajuku Station building and platform Wednesday.

The station in Tokyo stands near Takeshita Street, a center of fashion and youth cultures that draws many visitors from abroad.

The new building is expected to open March 21 ahead of the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital.

The current building, constructed in 1924, is the oldest wooden station building in Tokyo, according to JR East.

JR East started constructing the new building in September 2016, as the old one does not meet the current fire resistance standards.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]