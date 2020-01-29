1st Group of Japanese Returns Home from Wuhan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--A government-chartered plane arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda from Wuhan on Wednesday morning, bringing back 206 Japanese nationals from the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak in China.

Of them, three men in their 30s to 50s and a woman in her 50s who were feeling unwell have been sent to Ebara Hospital in Tokyo's Ota Ward, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

One of them has a fever of 37.4 degrees Celsius and another has coughing, informed sources said.

The 206 are the first group to arrive in Japan among the Japanese nationals in Wuhan waiting to return home aboard government-chartered flights.

The group moved within the airport premises by bus and underwent medical examinations. They did not use airport terminal facilities, in order to avoid contact with flight passengers there.

