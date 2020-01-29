Evacuated Japanese Relieved to Return from Virus-Hit Wuhan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese nationals expressed a sense of relief after returning home Wednesday morning aboard a government-chartered plane from Wuhan at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak in China.

"I'm relieved," Takeo Aoyama, an executive of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Wuhan told reporters at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda. He is among the 206 evacuees who came back to Japan from Wuhan aboard the plane in the morning.

"Due to tight regulations on logistics and transportation services, free economic activities have completely stopped" in Wuhan, Aoyama said. "With products gone from some local shops, we couldn't get everything we wanted."

"We avoided going out and washed hands thoroughly," said Takayuki Kato, another senior official of the chamber.

The situation in Wuhan has changed drastically due to the spread of the disease, with all local residents on the street wearing face masks, according to Kato.

