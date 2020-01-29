1st Group of Japanese Returns Home from Wuhan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--A government-chartered plane arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda from Wuhan on Wednesday morning, bringing back 206 Japanese nationals from the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak in China.

Of them, three men in their 30s to 50s and two women in her 50s who felt unwell were sent to Tokyo hospitals designated to deal with specific infectious diseases. One of the women was sent to Komagome Hospital in Bunkyo Ward, and the remaining four people to Ebara Hospital in Ota Ward.

Of the five, one has a fever of 37.4 degrees Celsius and another has coughing, informed sources said.

The 206 are the first group to arrive in Japan among the Japanese nationals in Wuhan waiting to return home aboard government-chartered flights.

The group moved within the airport premises by bus and underwent medical examinations. They did not use airport terminal facilities, in order to avoid contact with flight passengers there.

