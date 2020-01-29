Toyota Recalls 418,929 Vehicles for Defective Seat Belt Lights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Wednesday it will recall 418,929 vehicles due to a defect in seat belt warning lights.

The vehicles of four models were manufactured between October 2014 and July 2019, the Japanese automaker said in a filing with the transport ministry.

The seat belt warning lights may remain activated even when the belts are fastened properly, according to the filing.

The buckles of the seat belts for the driver's seat were assembled in an improper way, the filing said.

A total of 114 cases of problems related to the defect have so far been reported, the ministry said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]