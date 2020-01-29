Megmilk Unit to Sell Liquid Baby Formula in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--A subsidiary of Japanese food maker Megmilk Snow Brand Co. <2270> said Wednesday that it will start selling a liquid baby-formula product in late April.

Bean Stalk Snow Co. will be the third company in the country to release such a product, which is drawing popularity as a type of baby formula that can be stockpiled in case of a disaster.

The 200-milliliter product, which will come in a steel can, will be sold for 232 yen.

Like the company's existing powder baby-formula products, the liquid product will include osteopontin, a type of protein that is present in breast milk.

The product has a shelf life of six months. Bean Stalk Snow aims to extend it to one year as soon as possible, a company official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]