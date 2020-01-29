Toyota to Keep China Plants Closed until Feb. 9

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> will keep its plants in China closed until at least Feb. 9, in response to the spread of a new coronavirus in the country, company officials said Wednesday.

Whether to reopen the plants on Feb. 10 depends on the situation, one of the officials said.

Toyota has four auto assembly plants in China.

Previously, the company planned to reopen a plant in Tianjin on Monday and a plant in Guangzhou on Tuesday after suspensions during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Toyota said that it will donate 10 million yuan to the Red Cross Society of China to help finance its purchases of medical supplies such as masks.

