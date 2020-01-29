More Aircraft May Fly to China Soon to Evacuate Japanese

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is in the final stages of arrangements to send additional chartered aircraft on Wednesday night to evacuate expatriates from China's Hubei Province, at the center of the outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus that has caused pneumonia among a number of people.

The cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will decide on Thursday to set up a task force to be headed by him to stop the new coronavirus from spreading further in the country.

According to the government, some 650 Japanese nationals in the Chinese province are wishing to return home via government-chartered flights. Of them, 206 returned on the first such flight on Wednesday morning.

"We'll continue to take every possible measure to bring home all the people hoping to come back to Japan," Abe said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday. The government will also work on preventing the spread of the virus in Japan, he added.

In Japan, seven people, including one Japanese, were confirmed to be infected with the new virus.

