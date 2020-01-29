Sapporo Picked as Japan's Candidate to Host 2030 Winter Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Olympic Committee, at an executive meeting on Wednesday, approved Sapporo as the country's candidate city to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.

The capital of Hokkaido had initially aimed to host the 2026 Games, but changed its target to the 2030 event in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that hit the northernmost Japan prefecture in September 2018.

"We made the first step toward 2030," Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto told reporters later in the day. He met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Jan. 11.

Sapporo's possible rivals in the race to host the 2030 Olympics include Salt Lake City in the United States and the Pyrenees-Barcelona team.

Following the JOC approval, Sapporo will draw up concrete plans for its bid to host the 2030 Games, and accept continued research by and advice from the IOC's newly established Future Host Commission.

