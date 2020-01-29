5 Japanese Returnees Test Negative for Wuhan Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Five of the 206 Japanese nationals brought back on a government-chartered plane from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of pneumonia blamed on a new strain of coronavirus, have tested negative for the virus, it was learned.

Feeling unwell, the five were sent to two hospitals designated as institutions to deal with specific infectious diseases following the All Nippon Airways flight's arrival at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda.

Two of them were diagnosed with pneumonia. But they and the other three were all confirmed not to have the new coronavirus later. Three of the five are men in their 30s to 50s, and two are women in their 50s.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, four of the five people were admitted to Ebara Hospital in Tokyo's Ota Ward. Two of them--a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s--who complained of such symptoms as a cough and a fever were initially diagnosed with pneumonia following computed tomography scan tests.

One of the two women was admitted to Komagome Hospital in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]