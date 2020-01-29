INTERVIEW: Yokohama IR Seen Attracting 10 M. People a Year

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--A leader of a real estate development arm of U.S. casino operator Wynn Resorts on Wednesday sounded upbeat on a plan by the city of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, to host a casino-featuring integrated resort.

Chris Gordon, president of Wynn Development, said in an interview that Yokohama would be able to attract 10 million more visitors a year if his company joins the IR planned by the city.

The site for the planned IR is very attractive because it is in the city's waterfront area, he said, adding that Yokohama is close to Tokyo.

Japan is a country having a strong interest in entertainment and hospitality, and the nation has dynamic markets for restaurants, museums and cultural facilities, Gordon said.

Although casinos are at the center of people's attention in Japan, 97 pct of an IR is made up of facilities other than casinos, he said, stressing that an IR can attract business people from all over world if meeting, incentive, conference and exhibition, or MICE, facilities with innovative features are constructed.

