2nd Flight Leaves for Wuhan to Bring Home More Japanese Expats

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government sent a second chartered plane to Wuhan in China's Hubei Province on Wednesday night to bring home more Japanese nationals from the province following the outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus there that has caused pneumonia among numerous people.

The aircraft is expected to transport about 200 Japanese nationals from the province, mainly people with high risks of infection, such as those living near a Wuhan seafood market, from which the virus is believed to have spread.

On Wednesday morning, 206 people returned to Japan aboard the first flight chartered by the government for the evacuation operations.

The government plans to send a third chartered plane to Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, on Thursday at the earliest by speeding up necessary arrangements with the Chinese government, because the number of Japanese expatriates hoping to get back home is increasing sharply from some 650 as of Tuesday, officials said.

Two Ground Self-Defense Force medical officers for quarantine operations were aboard the flight that departed on Wednesday night.

