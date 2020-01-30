New Coronavirus Detected in 3 Japanese Returnees from Wuhan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--A new coronavirus originating in Wuhan has been detected in three of the 206 Japanese nationals who returned home aboard a government-chartered flight Wednesday, a government official said Thursday.

The three are among the 12 returnees hospitalized after returning from the Chinese city, according to health minister Katsunobu Kato.

Of the 12, five tested negative for the virus, he told parliament.

