Probe into Shuri Castle Fire Ends without Identifying Cause

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Police have ended their investigation into last autumn's fire that devastated Shuri Castle in Naha, the capital of the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, without identifying the cause.

The fire was not caused by arson, negligence or other reasons for which a criminal liability can be established, according to a report of the investigation results disclosed by the Okinawa prefectural police Wednesday.

The police closely investigated the northeastern section of the "Seiden" main hall, which burned furiously, and scrutinized metal fragments that are believed to be burned electric wiring.

With no signs of a short circuit found, the police could not conclude that the fire occurred due to an electric system problem.

No intruder was seen on video footage from 68 security cameras in Shurijo Castle Park. The police found no evidence of negligence related to the fire.

