2nd Flight Evacuating Japanese from Wuhan Returns to Tokyo

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The second chartered flight sent to Wuhan by the Japanese government returned to Tokyo on Thursday morning, evacuating 210 Japanese nationals from the epicenter of China's coronavirus crisis.

The plane arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, carrying the 210 residents of Wuhan. On Wednesday, the first government-chartered flight brought back 206 Japanese nationals.

Of the 206, 12 were hospitalized. Five of them tested negative for the new coronavirus. The government is working to confirm whether the remaining seven are infected.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the number of Japanese nationals in China who want to return has increased since the first flight.

The government is accelerating its efforts to send further chartered flights to China.

