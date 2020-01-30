Narita Airport Takeoffs, Landings Hit Record High for 8th Year

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The total number of takeoffs and landings at Narita International Airport in 2019 rose 4 pct from the previous year to 264,115, logging a record high for the eighth straight year, a preliminary report from its operator showed Thursday.

The number of flights connecting the airport in Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, and China, and that of domestic flights increased, more than offsetting a decrease in Japan-South Korea flights, according to the data released by Narita International Airport Corp.

The number of passengers who used the airport rose 4 pct to 44,344,739, marking a record high for the sixth consecutive year.

On the business outlook for the airport this year, Akihiko Tamura, president of the company, said, "Medium- to long-term demand for air travel is expected to continue expanding" although there could be a temporary slump due to the transfer of some slots for flights to and from the United States and Europe from Narita to Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and the effects of the outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus emanating from Wuhan in China's Hubei Province.

"We'll keep working hard so that our airport can meet expanding demand," he said at a press conference.

