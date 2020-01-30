Japan Emperor Emeritus Faints

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Emeritus Akihito fainted at his residence in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

No clinical abnormality was found in a medical checkup the Emperor Emeritus underwent Thursday morning, the agency said.

The agency said it will continue to keep a close eye on his health.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Emperor Emeritus, 86, fell unconscious after returning from an outing and was supported by Empress Emerita Michiko, the agency said.

When the Emperor Emeritus' doctor saw him, he was snoring. The Emperor Emeritus soon regained consciousness, but went to bed without having dinner, the agency said.

