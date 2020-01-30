4 Makers to Recall 70,000 Vehicles with Takata Air Bags

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Four automakers, including Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211>, notified Japan's transport ministry on Thursday that they will recall for free repairs a total of some 70,000 vehicles equipped with old-type air bags made by former Takata Corp.

The air bags may not function properly, according to their reports.

Mitsubishi Motors will recall 46,600 units from 15 models, including the Minica car, manufactured between January 1995 and September 1999, according to the ministry.

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. will recall 382 vehicles from two models, including the Super Great truck, made between June 1996 and December 2002.

Also being recalled are 13,732 units from two Mazda Motor Corp. <7261> models, produced between April 1996 and November 1999, and 10,584 units from two Suzuki Motor Corp. <7269> models, made between October 1997 and June 1999.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]