Tokyo Prosecutors Obtain New Arrest Warrant for Ghosn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday obtained a fresh arrest warrant for former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn over his escape from Japan to Lebanon while out on bail.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects Ghosn, 65, already charged in Japan with financial misconduct, of illegally fleeing Japan in violation of the immigration control law.

Ghosn is suspected of illegally leaving Japan on a private jet from Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 29 (2 p.m. GMT) without receiving confirmation for his departure by an immigration officer, according to the arrest warrant.

The prosecutors' office also obtained arrest warrants for three foreign nationals who are suspected of helping Ghosn with his escape while knowing that he was banned from traveling overseas while on bail awaiting trial.

The three allegedly hid Ghosn in luggage and aided his illegal exit. They included Michael Taylor, 59, a former U.S. Green Beret and security consultant who reportedly rescued hostages overseas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]