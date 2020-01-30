Suntory to Sell 55-Year-Old Yamazaki Whiskey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Suntory Spirits Ltd. said Thursday that it will sell a 55-year-old Yamazaki brand single-malt whiskey product, the company's oldest whiskey, on June 30.

The company will offer only 100 700-milliliter bottles of the whiskey, priced at 3.3 million yen each, including tax, with applications to be accepted online between Feb. 5 and 14 at "http://suntory.jp/YAMAZAKI55/". Applicants will be limited to those living in Japan with Japanese addresses for delivery.

Buyers will be decided by lottery if the number of bottles to be sought exceeds 100.

The product, which has an alcohol content of 46 pct, is made solely from unblended malt whiskey that has been matured at the firm's Yamazaki Distillery in the town of Shimamoto, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, since before the Tokyo Olympics in 1964.

The whiskey has a sweet, rich taste and flavor concentrated over time, according to the company.

