Avalanche Hits 8 French People in Hokkaido

Sapporo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--An avalanche hit eight French people in the village of Shimukappu in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido on Thursday, leaving one of them in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

The eight were doing backcountry skiing outside a ski area at the Tomamu ski resort when the avalanche struck them.

The seven others are believed to be safe.

