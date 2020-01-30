Avalanche Hits 8 French People in Hokkaido
News from Japan Society
Sapporo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--An avalanche hit eight French people in the village of Shimukappu in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido on Thursday, leaving one of them in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.
The eight were doing backcountry skiing outside a ski area at the Tomamu ski resort when the avalanche struck them.
The seven others are believed to be safe.
