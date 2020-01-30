Nissan-Renault Alliance Falls to 3rd in Global Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The alliance of Nissan Motor Co. <7201>, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211> slipped to third place in the rankings of global automobile sales volume in 2019, their reports showed.

The Japanese-French trio was overtaken by Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>, which posted record sales to rise to second place for the first time in three years.

Germany's Volkswagen AG also had record sales, ranking first for the fourth straight year.

The Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance's sales fell to 10.15 million units in 2019 from 10.75 million units the previous year.

Volkswagen's sales rose 1.3 pct to 10.97 million units, driven by growth in Europe and South America.

