2019 Auto Output in Japan Down for 1st Time in 3 Years

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Combined automobile production in Japan by eight major makers in 2019 fell 0.3 pct from the previous year to 9,215,476 units, down for the first time in three years, data from the companies showed Thursday.

Five of them posted falls in domestic production. Nissan Motor Co. <7201> saw its output drop 13.2 pct to 807,744 units, reflecting a decline in new model launches.

Production at Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211> was down 8.4 pct at 619,464 units, due mainly to inventory adjustment for its Eclipse Cross SUV for the North American market.

Suzuki Motor Corp. <7269> and Subaru Corp. <7270>, which reduced production following inspection scandals for finished cars, saw declines of 6.6 pct and 6.2 pct, respectively.

By contrast, output at Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> grew 8.8 pct to 3,415,864 units, backed by brisk sales of the Corolla in North America.

