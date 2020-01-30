ANA Sees China Flight Bookings Plunging amid Coronavirus Spread

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The number of bookings for All Nippon Airways flights from China to Japan in February is now nearly half the year-before level, ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> revealed Thursday.

Amid the spread of a new coronavirus from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the number of bookings for ANA flights from Japan to China is also far fewer, down about 40 pct, according to the parent company.

The slump in bookings partly reflects the cancellation of ANA flights between Wuhan and Narita International Airport near Tokyo throughout February.

ANA Holdings Executive Vice President Ichiro Fukuzawa told a press conference on Thursday that the major Japanese airline may need to consider suspending or reducing flights to and from elsewhere in China, as well.

On the day, ANA Holdings released its April-December 2019 business results, including a consolidated net profit of 86,446 million yen, down 19.1 pct from a year earlier.

