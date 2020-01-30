NTT Docomo's Revenue, Profits Down in April-Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. <9437> on Thursday reported year-on-year falls in both group sales and profits for April-December 2019, mainly due to its new discount plans introduced in June last year.

The company's sales dropped 3.8 pct to 3,516,037 million yen, and its operating profit tumbled 12.7 pct to 787,851 million yen. Net profit went down 10.7 pct to 542,313 million yen.

Still, NTT Docomo President Kazuhiro Yoshizawa sounded upbeat on the firm's performance for the full year to March, saying at a press conference that "we are on track to achieve our annual targets," including a net profit of 575 billion yen.

The total number of applications for the new subscription plans, which features cuts of up to 40 pct in communications fees, topped 12 million earlier this month.

While sales of mobile phone handsets dropped reflecting the introduction of new rules that set an upper limit on financial aid for purchases, the company's fiber-optic, and financial and settlement operations were robust.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]