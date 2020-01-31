NEC Hit by Cyberattacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics and machinery giant NEC Corp. <6701> suffered cyberattacks several times until fiscal 2018, and its internal network system was hacked temporarily, informed sources said Thursday.

There is a possibility of national security-related defense information leaking from the company, which has business with the Japanese Defense Ministry, analysts said.

An NEC public relations official said, "We have confirmed no leak of information to date although there have been suspected cases of attempting to illegally break into our company-wide network system."

Earlier this month, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. <6503>, which also has defense-related business, said that its internal network system had been hit by cyberattacks.

The cases at the Japanese companies came at a time when rumors are rife that a Chinese hacker group is attempting to steal defense-linked confidential information around the world.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]