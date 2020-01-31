Tokyo Disneyland, DisneySea Ticket Prices to Rise from April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. <4661> has said it will raise ticket prices for the Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks, effective from April 1.

The markup will be the first in four years, excluding the time of the consumption tax hike in October last year, according to an announcement by the company Thursday.

One-day passports for 18-year-old or older visitors will rise 700 yen to 8,200 yen. Prices for children will remain the same.

For junior and senior high school students, the one-day ticket price will rise 400 yen to 6,900 yen. The price will go up 800 yen to 7,600 yen for those aged 65 or more.

The company said it decided on the price revision to open new attractions and enhance guest convenience.

